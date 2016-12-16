Dec 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russian hackers tried to penetrate the computer networks of the Republican National Committee, using the same techniques that allowed them to infiltrate its Democratic counterpart, according to U.S. officials briefed on the matter. on.wsj.com/2hBTGNq

- Facebook is inching closer to fact-checking the news on its platform, a role that Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg shunned a month ago, by rolling out steps to weed out "the worst of the worst", the social media platform said on Thursday. on.wsj.com/2hBPXzB

- Yahoo Inc's move to force some users to reset their passwords following a newly disclosed security breach could disrupt the planned sale of its core assets to Verizon , security experts say. on.wsj.com/2hBM3XB

- Natural-gas giant Chesapeake Energy is drilling 'supersize' wells that run for miles underground, hoping to produce more fossil fuels for less cost and turn its fortunes around in an era of low oil prices. on.wsj.com/2hBRaHl

- The evacuation of thousands of civilians and rebels from the last opposition-held pocket in Aleppo began, forcing residents who pleaded to escape the violence to accept they might never return home. on.wsj.com/2hBRc1V

- Dow Chemical finally gained the right to convert $4 billion of preferred stock into common shares, ridding the company of an expensive burden and depriving Warren Buffett of another lucrative crisis-era investment. on.wsj.com/2hBOdXi

(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)