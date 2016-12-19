Dec 19 The following are the top stories in the
- Fresh signs emerged Sunday that President-elect Donald
Trump could embrace the intelligence community's view that the
Russians were behind a computer-hacking operation aimed at
influencing the November election. A senior Trump aide said
Trump could accept Russia's involvement if there is a unified
presentation of evidence from the Federal Bureau of
Investigation and other agencies. on.wsj.com/2hKmBPP
- Iranian officials publicly hardened their resolve to
proceed with a multibillion-dollar deal to buy dozens of Boeing
Co jets, threatening to claw back any lost money if the
deal is scuttled after the inauguration of Trump. on.wsj.com/2hKiAup
- Zsa Zsa Gabor, the jet-setting Hungarian actress and
socialite who helped create a type of celebrity fame out of
multiple marriages, conspicuous wealth and jaded wisdom about
the glamorous life, has died. She was 99. on.wsj.com/2hKjrv5
- Walt Disney Co's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"
hit blockbuster status with light speed at the box office this
weekend, collecting an estimated $155 million in the U.S. and
Canada. on.wsj.com/2hKmp2R
- Libya's National Oil has for now stopped the relaunch of
production at oil fields in the country's west, Libyan officials
said Sunday, after a militia threatened to block the petroleum
from reaching the market. on.wsj.com/2hKduP1
- Ireland said the European Union overstepped its authority
and misinterpreted Irish law when it ordered the country in
August to recoup $13.59 billion in allegedly unpaid taxes from
Apple. on.wsj.com/2hKhOxu
- Standard Industries on Sunday reached an
agreement to acquire German roof maker Braas Monier Building
Group SA after raising its offer in a deal that now
values the sale at about $1.15 billion. on.wsj.com/2hKiS4t
- Canada-based insurer Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
has agreed to acquire Swiss peer Allied World Assurance
Co in a $4.9 billion cash-and-share deal. on.wsj.com/2hKlpvy
