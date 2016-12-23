Dec 23 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The U.S. government struck a $7.2 billion settlement with
Deutsche Bank over toxic securities, while separately
filing a lawsuit against Barclays Plc alleging more
than $30 billion in fraud-tainted sales. on.wsj.com/2hxmHsY
- Italy's government has set up a backstop fund to shore up
troubled banks, setting the stage for the rescue of troubled
Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA. on.wsj.com/2hxjGJd
- Federal investigators are asking questions about a
billionaire New York hedge-fund manager and a Bermuda reinsurer
as they examine the alleged fraud by hedge fund Platinum
Partner. on.wsj.com/2hxnHx7
- Bridgewater Associates LP, the world's largest hedge-fund
firm, wants day-to-day management including hiring, firing and
decision-making to be guided by software that doles out
instructions. The project is the latest bid by founder Ray Dalio
to perpetuate his unorthodox philosophy. on.wsj.com/2hxmQN2
- Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump rounded out his
senior White House team, elevating a set of trusted advisers who
helped engineer his surprise election victory and bringing some
of the rhythms and spirit of his unconventional campaign into
the government he will soon lead. on.wsj.com/2hxjz0e
- Uber Technologies Inc is moving a test of its
self-driving cars to the friendlier environs of Arizona after
suffering a regulatory defeat in California over its use of the
vehicles in San Francisco. on.wsj.com/2hxk0rg
- Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht's
admission to U.S. prosecutors that it paid hundreds of millions
of dollars in bribes to win lucrative infrastructure contracts
is reverberating across Latin America, sparking a political
crisis. on.wsj.com/2hxdKQx
- Beijing is considering retaliatory steps after Trump
appointed China trade skeptic Peter Navarro to head American
trade and industrial policy. on.wsj.com/2hxomPr
- Ivory Coast in October became Africa's fastest-growing
economy, a sharp reversal from 2011, when a bloody civil war
left 3,000 people dead. on.wsj.com/2hxjIR6
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)