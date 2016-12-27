Dec 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Japanese electronics giant Toshiba Corp said it would record another hefty write-down connected to its U.S. nuclear business, clouding the company's plan for turning around after an accounting scandal in 2015. on.wsj.com/2i9lB7G

- A strengthening dollar is re-emerging as a threat to U.S. manufacturers by making their exports more expensive and their foreign earnings less valuable. on.wsj.com/2i9bAr7

- Citing attorney-client privilege, U.S. law firms keep secret the owners of money that moves into and out of their pooled accounts, a money-laundering vulnerability that U.S. prosecutors say was exploited in a multibillion-dollar fraud at Malaysian state fund 1MDB. on.wsj.com/2i9ihK4

- Israel's settlement-building in disputed areas is accompanied by an edging away from support for a Palestinian state, thanks partly to domestic political rivalries-a trend that helped spur a United Nations condemnation of the country but also could limit the impact of that censure. on.wsj.com/2i9cbJs

- The nearly $1.4 trillion student-loan market is expected to be far more hospitable to private lenders under a Donald Trump administration than during the last eight years. on.wsj.com/2i9fSik

- The concentration of wealth among president-elect Donald Trump's nominees is setting up an arduous and expensive Senate confirmation process that could slow implementation of the White House agenda. on.wsj.com/2i9bVdn

- Argentina's Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay was forced out of his post on Monday as the economy struggles to rebound a year after President Mauricio Macri took office and introduced a series of market-friendly reforms. on.wsj.com/2i9ipJu

(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)