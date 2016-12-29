Dec 29 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President-elect Donald Trump said Sprint Corp will move thousands of jobs back to the U.S. - a development he suggested was triggered by the "spirit and the hope" surrounding his election. on.wsj.com/2isEUbW

- Takata Corp is nearing a settlement with federal prosecutors to resolve allegations of criminal wrongdoing in the Japanese automotive supplier's handling of rupture-prone air bags linked to numerous deaths and injuries, said people familiar with the discussions, with an agreement expected early next year. on.wsj.com/2isAfGU

- Ford Motor Co's dealer group emailed an advertisement Tuesday to prospective buyers in the U.S. urging them to purchase a work truck, large sport-utility vehicle or van before the end of the year to take advantage of potentially substantial tax breaks. Citing the Internal Revenue Service's Section 179 deduction, which was recently retooled and made permanent, Ford suggests customers "could get a big tax break for your business." on.wsj.com/2isOoUz

- Surging online orders and last-minute shoppers helped retailers make up for a slow start to the holiday-shopping season, fueling hopes that higher wages, the rising stock market, and lower food and gas prices prompted Americans to spend more. on.wsj.com/2isBgPd

- High-end handbag and apparel maker Kate Spade & Co is exploring a sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter, after coming under pressure from an activist shareholder. on.wsj.com/2isxoOt

- Brazilian state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said it agreed to sell certain noncore business assets for $587 million, amid its efforts to raise cash and reduce debts. on.wsj.com/2isyNo5

- Health-care diagnostics company Alere Inc is taking steps to get Medicare billing privileges reinstated for its Arriva Medical LLC diabetes unit, challenging the actions of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. on.wsj.com/2isCHgI

(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)