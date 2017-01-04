Jan 4 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Ford Motor Co scrapped a plan to build a $1.6
billion small-car factory in Mexico that Donald Trump had
slammed, a move announced just hours after the President-elect
knocked General Motors Co on Twitter for importing
compact cars from Mexico to sell in the U.S. on.wsj.com/2hPy97k
- Exxon Mobil Corp has awarded former Chief
Executive Rex Tillerson a $180 million retirement package as the
company moves to break financial ties with President-elect
Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state. on.wsj.com/2hPI5xC
- Qualcomm Inc views its latest smartphone chip as
a "connected device" chip, a bid to outdistance rivals such as
Intel Corp in the burgeoning market for gadgets and
equipment with computing and communications capabilities built
in. on.wsj.com/2hPNBR1
- Tesla Motors Inc's fourth-quarter sales rose 27
percent - but not enough for the Silicon Valley auto maker to
reach its goal of delivering at least 80,000 vehicles in 2016.
on.wsj.com/2hPG70h
- Lawyers representing owners of tainted Volkswagen
diesel-powered cars in Germany filed the first
lawsuit seeking consumer compensation for damages from the car
maker's diesel scandal in a test case that could turn up
pressure on it to compensate millions of European customers. on.wsj.com/2hPGKqB
- Intel Corp is acquiring a 15 percent stake in
Here International B.V. for an undisclosed sum, joining the
digital mapmaker's core shareholders BMW AG, Daimler AG
and Volkswagen AG's Audi unit in
developing navigation technology for self-driving cars. on.wsj.com/2hPznQi
- Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is leaving to join NBC News,
taking on a variety of roles for the broadcast network after
rising to prominence over the course of more than a dozen years
at the cable news juggernaut. on.wsj.com/2hPG7xj
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)