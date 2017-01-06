Jan 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Donald Trump blasted Toyota Motor Corp for its plan to build a new Mexican plant, just hours after the head of the Japanese auto maker signaled a willingness to work with the new administration. on.wsj.com/2ihIF3G

- Apple Inc said its App Store generated record revenue of more than $20 billion for developers in 2016, as that business roughly maintained its growth rate even as iPhone sales volumes declined. on.wsj.com/2ihMaXF

- Struggling retailer Sears Holdings Corp has bought itself some breathing room through maneuvers that include the sale of its Craftsman brand for $900 million and the closure of 150 additional stores as it grapples with a prolonged sales slump and mounting losses. on.wsj.com/2ihIWTY

- Verizon Communications Inc is unsure whether it will proceed with its $4.83 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business, a top Verizon executive said, weeks after the internet company disclosed a second massive data breach. on.wsj.com/2ihCjRK

- T-Mobile US Inc plans to eliminate additional fees and taxes on the bills for its new data plan, the latest move by the wireless carrier to differentiate itself from rivals. on.wsj.com/2ihxIPy

- Fox News tapped veteran journalist and commentator Tucker Carlson to replace Megyn Kelly in one of its most prominent time slots, underscoring that the cable news network has no intention of moving away from its conservative roots. on.wsj.com/2ihxuHZ

- A U.S. federal judge ruled that drugmakers Sanofi SA and partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc infringed the patent that rival Amgen Inc holds for its new cholesterol drug. on.wsj.com/2ihAHre

- Shake Shack Inc's chief financial officer, who successfully led the burger chain through its 2015 initial public offering, plans to leave company in March, according to a regulatory filing. on.wsj.com/2ihCA7g

- Wal-Mart Stores Inc will resume accepting Visa Inc cards in its Canadian stores in the wake of a dispute over credit-card fee terms, the two companies said Thursday. on.wsj.com/2ihEXHg

- Samsung Electronics Co estimated that its fourth-quarter operating profit rose 49.8 percent from a year earlier, its biggest quarter of profits in more than three years, as the world's biggest smartphone maker leaned heavily on components to drive growth after billions of dollars were wiped out from a massive recall of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones. on.wsj.com/2ihG9dD

- Online advertising network Taboola has acquired Israel-based website personalization technology firm Commerce Sciences, the companies said. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. on.wsj.com/2ihD90F (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)