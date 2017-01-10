Jan 10The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Jack Ma, the founder and executive chairman of Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd, met with Donald Trump for about half
an hour on Monday. on.wsj.com/2ib28lG
- China's WeChat saluted Apple Inc on the iPhone's
10th anniversary - just as it unveiled a new app platform that
could challenge Apple in the decade to come. on.wsj.com/2ib4KA7
- Islamic militants based in the Middle East used bitcoin
and online-payment services such as PayPal to fund
terrorist activities in Indonesia, an official with the
country's financial-transactions agency said. on.wsj.com/2ib1hl7
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc agreed to sell its
Dendreon cancer business to Chinese conglomerate Sanpower for
$820 million, part of an effort by the beleaguered drugmaker to
unload assets and pare debt. on.wsj.com/2ib0WP4
- Mars Inc. is making a bid to dominate the fast-growing
pet-care business with a $7.7 billion purchase of veterinary and
dog day-care company VCA Inc. on.wsj.com/2iaPm6K
- Yahoo Inc. said it will whittle down its board
after completing its deal with Verizon Communications Inc., and
several longtime directors, including Chief Executive Marissa
Mayer and co-founder David Filo, will step down as directors. on.wsj.com/2iaTHGU
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)