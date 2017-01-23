Jan 23 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- President Trump starts his first week with a packed
schedule - from pushing through his slate of cabinet nominees to
a raft of executive orders and setting the direction on foreign
trade. on.wsj.com/2kihKcr
- U.S. authorities are investigating whether Yahoo's
two massive data breaches should have been reported
sooner to investors. on.wsj.com/2kivCU5
- Counter-intelligence agents have investigated
communications that President Trump's national security adviser
Michael Flynn had with Russian officials. on.wsj.com/2kirkMx
- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and
Russian officials said they were making good progress on their
pledges to cut back crude-oil production and raise global
prices. on.wsj.com/2kitjAk
- United Continental Holdings Inc. had a computer
issue on Sunday evening that caused it to ask the Federal
Aviation Administration to put into effect a "ground stop" for
its arriving and departing flights. on.wsj.com/2kimzCK
- A re-trial is slated to begin on Monday in a
financial-fraud case brought against the firm Dewey & LeBoeuf's
former executives, more than a year after an earlier attempt to
place criminal blame on the one-time leaders ended in a
mistrial. on.wsj.com/2kiuJe8
- Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro on Sunday named a
long-time ruling Socialist Party lawmaker as the new head of the
central bank as the oil-rich nation tries to turn around a
devastating economic crisis. on.wsj.com/2kivvrO
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)