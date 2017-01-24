Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- President Donald Trump started his first full workday at
the White House focused on the economy, trade and jobs,
withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement
and promising to tax firms that move operations overseas. on.wsj.com/2klQzOb
- A federal judge Monday blocked the proposed merger of
health insurers Aetna and Humana on antitrust
grounds, a potentially fatal legal blow to the $34 billion deal.
on.wsj.com/2klXsis
- The Senate confirmed Representative Mike Pompeo of Kansas
as director of the Central Intelligence Agency, putting a
Republican lawmaker in charge of the nation's top spy agency. on.wsj.com/2km04wI
- A government watchdog group filed a lawsuit alleging
President Trump is violating the U.S. Constitution by
maintaining ownership of businesses that accept payments from
foreign governments. on.wsj.com/2km3yzq
- Yahoo, subject of two huge data breaches that
have cast a shadow over its deal with Verizon Communications.,
pushed back its expected closing date for the transaction,
citing "work required to meet closing conditions." on.wsj.com/2km3Ar2
- The lending arm of Ford Motor Co has tapped a San
Francisco startup to make it easier for its customers to buy and
finance a car without going into a showroom. on.wsj.com/2km2c7R
- Sprint Corp will buy one-third of Tidal, the
streaming-music service run by rap mogul Jay Z, the latest
content deal secured by a network provider. on.wsj.com/2klTrue
- The Syrian regime and the rebel opposition ended the first
day of peace talks on Monday without reaching agreement on how
to monitor a shaky cease-fire, but the sides continued trying to
hammer out details of a potential deal. on.wsj.com/2klUZV7
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)