Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- CSX Corp is discussing a settlement with Hunter Harrison and the activist investor backing him that could make the railroad-industry veteran its chief executive, less than two weeks after they launched a campaign for influence over the company. on.wsj.com/2k7lvi1

- Delta Air Lines Inc extended a freeze on many domestic departures following computer problems that extended to flights flown by its regional airline partners. on.wsj.com/2k7AWXE

- Brazilian businessman Eike Batista said late on Sunday he's returning to Brazil to turn himself in to police days after being named a fugitive in a bribery case. on.wsj.com/2k7GCks

- Alphabet Inc's Google, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Uber Technologies Inc and other companies expressed concern about the immigration order's effect on their employees, with some executives saying the ban violated their personal and company principles. on.wsj.com/2k7Fg9d

- A U.S. service member was killed and several were wounded during an operation Saturday against al Qaeda militants in Yemen that marked the first known commando mission authorized by President Donald Trump. on.wsj.com/2k7zTqr

- A shooting at a Quebec City mosque has claimed multiple lives and sent other victims to the hospital, Quebec City police said. Police said they had made arrests at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec on Sunday night, but declined to confirm the number of dead and wounded and did not provide any details on the arrests. on.wsj.com/2k7mE9j (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)