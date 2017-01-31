Jan 31 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The White House on Monday fired acting Attorney General
Sally Yates for telling government lawyers not to defend an
executive order signed by President Donald Trump suspending
immigration from seven countries out of concerns that terrorists
from those countries might enter the United States. on.wsj.com/2joU867
- President Donald Trump will amend a recent executive
action so he can add Central Intelligence Agency director Mike
Pompeo into a role on the National Security Council, White House
spokesman Sean Spicer said Monday. on.wsj.com/2joZBdb
- President Donald Trump has selected a nominee for the U.S.
Supreme Court and will introduce him to a national television
audience Tuesday evening, a crucial early moment for his
administration that could shape American law for decades. on.wsj.com/2jp2wlT
- Facebook Inc's chances of getting back into China
appeared to take a rare turn for the better when an employee
noticed an official posting online: Beijing authorities had
granted it a license to open a representative office in two
office-tower suites in the capital. on.wsj.com/2kb2awz
- Just months after completing the breakup of aluminum giant
Alcoa Inc, Klaus Kleinfeld is facing calls for his ouster.
Several of the largest shareholders of Arconic Inc, the
aerospace and automotive parts maker Kleinfeld now leads after
its November split from Alcoa, are pressing the company to find
a new chief executive. on.wsj.com/2kb46VO
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Rite Aid Corp
agreed to reduce the amount Walgreens would pay for its
rival by at least $2 billion, after the two companies struggled
to get antitrust enforcers to bless the big drugstore deal. on.wsj.com/2kb4sf6
- Sony Corp said on Monday it would write down
nearly $1 billion on its film and TV studio after a dismal year
at the box office. on.wsj.com/2kaRZId
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)