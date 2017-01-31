Jan 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The White House on Monday fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates for telling government lawyers not to defend an executive order signed by President Donald Trump suspending immigration from seven countries out of concerns that terrorists from those countries might enter the United States. on.wsj.com/2joU867

- President Donald Trump will amend a recent executive action so he can add Central Intelligence Agency director Mike Pompeo into a role on the National Security Council, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Monday. on.wsj.com/2joZBdb

- President Donald Trump has selected a nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court and will introduce him to a national television audience Tuesday evening, a crucial early moment for his administration that could shape American law for decades. on.wsj.com/2jp2wlT

- Facebook Inc's chances of getting back into China appeared to take a rare turn for the better when an employee noticed an official posting online: Beijing authorities had granted it a license to open a representative office in two office-tower suites in the capital. on.wsj.com/2kb2awz

- Just months after completing the breakup of aluminum giant Alcoa Inc, Klaus Kleinfeld is facing calls for his ouster. Several of the largest shareholders of Arconic Inc, the aerospace and automotive parts maker Kleinfeld now leads after its November split from Alcoa, are pressing the company to find a new chief executive. on.wsj.com/2kb46VO

- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Rite Aid Corp agreed to reduce the amount Walgreens would pay for its rival by at least $2 billion, after the two companies struggled to get antitrust enforcers to bless the big drugstore deal. on.wsj.com/2kb4sf6

- Sony Corp said on Monday it would write down nearly $1 billion on its film and TV studio after a dismal year at the box office. on.wsj.com/2kaRZId (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)