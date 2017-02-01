Feb 1 The following are the top stories in the
- U.S. President Donald Trump picked Judge Neil Gorsuch as
his nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday .
- Facebook Inc is developing a video-centric app for
television set-top boxes, including Apple Inc's Apple
TV, people familiar with the matter said, giving it a home for
video content-as well as a new vehicle for video advertising.
- Sales of the new smartphone model, which Apple Inc
unveiled in September, propelled total iPhone shipments
5 percent higher to a record during the three months through
December. iPhones, which account for two-thirds of Apple's
sales, helped boost total revenue 3 percent to a record $78.4
billion.
- Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday it wrote down the
value of more than $2 billion in U.S. assets, departing from
decades-long practice amid an investigation by securities
regulators.
- The athletic-gear maker Under Armour Inc reported
that sales increased just 12 percent in the holiday quarter and
revenue would increase about half as much as anticipated this
year.
- Caterpillar Inc is moving its headquarters to the
Chicago area, the latest U.S. company to say they are
gravitating toward the Windy City in search of talent and better
travel connections.
- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been given the green
light to proceed with the final permit necessary to finish the
Dakota Access Pipeline, according to North Dakota Senator John
Hoeven.
