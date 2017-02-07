Feb 7 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The Trump administration argued the president has broad
authority to decide who can and cannot enter the U.S., and that
preventing him from doing so puts national security at risk, as
it sought to persuade an appeals court to reinstate a travel
ban. on.wsj.com/2jWgU0y
- Republican Michael Piwowar, the acting head of the
Securities and Exchange Commission, signaled that the commission
would take a fresh look at new requirements that companies
disclose the pay gap between chief executives and their
employees. on.wsj.com/2jWCRwl
- Trump's pick for labor secretary, Andy Puzder, said he
previously employed an undocumented housekeeper, a development
that could further complicate his already slow-moving
confirmation. on.wsj.com/2jWthtt
- Missouri adopted a law allowing workers to avoid paying
dues at union workplaces, becoming the 28th right-to-work state
and the second to do so this year. on.wsj.com/2jWs2dI
- Israel's parliament on Monday approved legislation that
retroactively legalizes thousands of Jewish settler homes in the
occupied West Bank, a step likely to spark legal challenges and
draw international condemnation. on.wsj.com/2jWyZeQ
- One of Arconic's biggest investors, First Pacific
Advisors, plans to support activist Elliott Management in its
fight for board seats at the aerospace and automotive-parts
maker. on.wsj.com/2jWzZQ0
- With 16 months until his planned retirement and no
successor in sight, Walt Disney Co Chief Executive
Robert Iger may extend his tenure for a third time. on.wsj.com/2jWyO34
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)