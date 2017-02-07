Feb 7 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration argued the president has broad authority to decide who can and cannot enter the U.S., and that preventing him from doing so puts national security at risk, as it sought to persuade an appeals court to reinstate a travel ban. on.wsj.com/2jWgU0y

- Republican Michael Piwowar, the acting head of the Securities and Exchange Commission, signaled that the commission would take a fresh look at new requirements that companies disclose the pay gap between chief executives and their employees. on.wsj.com/2jWCRwl

- Trump's pick for labor secretary, Andy Puzder, said he previously employed an undocumented housekeeper, a development that could further complicate his already slow-moving confirmation. on.wsj.com/2jWthtt

- Missouri adopted a law allowing workers to avoid paying dues at union workplaces, becoming the 28th right-to-work state and the second to do so this year. on.wsj.com/2jWs2dI

- Israel's parliament on Monday approved legislation that retroactively legalizes thousands of Jewish settler homes in the occupied West Bank, a step likely to spark legal challenges and draw international condemnation. on.wsj.com/2jWyZeQ

- One of Arconic's biggest investors, First Pacific Advisors, plans to support activist Elliott Management in its fight for board seats at the aerospace and automotive-parts maker. on.wsj.com/2jWzZQ0

- With 16 months until his planned retirement and no successor in sight, Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger may extend his tenure for a third time. on.wsj.com/2jWyO34

(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)