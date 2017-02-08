Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told Congress the
Trump administration should have taken more time to inform the
legislative branch before implementing its order. on.wsj.com/2kLH5eL
- Meredith Corp and an investor group led by Edgar
Bronfman Jr have advanced in their pursuit of Time Inc
as the publisher explores a possible sale. on.wsj.com/2kLHrCb
- U.S. farm incomes will drop 8.7 percent in 2017, a fourth
consecutive year of declines amid a deep slump in prices for
many crops. on.wsj.com/2kLM27f
- A week into its fight to shake up Arconic's
boardroom, Elliott Management Corp says the aerospace and
automotive parts maker has a little less room to improve than it
previously estimated. on.wsj.com/2kLuFn0
- Deutsche Bank's corporate and
investment-banking chief, Jeffrey Urwin, is in discussions to
leave the role, and the lender has been in talks to move its
finance chief, Marcus Schenck, to oversee the business. on.wsj.com/2kLGhXm
- Boutique investment bank Moelis & Co won a coveted
spot advising oil colossus Saudi Aramco on its planned initial
public offering, according to people familiar with the deal. on.wsj.com/2kLI92f
- The International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that
Greece once again risks a eurozone exit amid stalled bailout
talks, sending the clearest signal yet the emergency lender
isn't likely to soon rejoin Europe's failed efforts to fix the
debt-weary nation. on.wsj.com/2kLGdqC
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)