- A federal appeals court on Thursday unanimously ruled against President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees, saying such a travel ban shouldn't go into effect while courts consider whether it goes too far in limiting travelers to the U.S. on.wsj.com/2kURu7S

- In a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Donald Trump affirmed the "One China" policy that has long underpinned Sino-U.S. relations, a declaration that appeared aimed at ending weeks of uncertainty in Washington's approach to Asia. on.wsj.com/2kVbNlF

- Kellyanne Conway, one of President Donald Trump's senior advisers, endorsed his daughter's fashion line in a potential violation of government-ethics rules. on.wsj.com/2kV7kzu

- Donald Trump lambasted a Democratic senator who said Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch took issue with the president's recent attacks on the judiciary, while Republicans corroborated the Senator's account. on.wsj.com/2kVc7Rv

- A union representing about 21,000 wireless workers at AT&T Inc. plans protests in various cities this weekend, as it seeks to ramp up public pressure ahead of a contract expiration on Saturday evening. on.wsj.com/2kVahQz

- President Donald Trump has suggested changes to a national air-traffic control system he described as "totally out of whack," taking on an issue that has foiled numerous previous efforts at modernization. on.wsj.com/2kV9bo5

- Volkswagen AG's former chairman has told prosecutors that senior executives and directors were aware of the company's emissions cheating months before it was disclosed by U.S. authorities, raising questions about the car maker's official narrative of the scandal. on.wsj.com/2kVfiIN

- Kenya's high court threw out a government plan to shut down the world's biggest refugee camp, halting the repatriation of hundreds of thousands of Somalis to the war-ravaged nation and relieving pressure on refugee facilities caused by Trump's travel ban. on.wsj.com/2kVb8Rh

