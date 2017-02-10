Feb 10 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- A federal appeals court on Thursday unanimously ruled
against President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration
and refugees, saying such a travel ban shouldn't go into effect
while courts consider whether it goes too far in limiting
travelers to the U.S. on.wsj.com/2kURu7S
- In a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Donald Trump
affirmed the "One China" policy that has long underpinned
Sino-U.S. relations, a declaration that appeared aimed at ending
weeks of uncertainty in Washington's approach to Asia. on.wsj.com/2kVbNlF
- Kellyanne Conway, one of President Donald Trump's senior
advisers, endorsed his daughter's fashion line in a potential
violation of government-ethics rules. on.wsj.com/2kV7kzu
- Donald Trump lambasted a Democratic senator who said
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch took issue with the
president's recent attacks on the judiciary, while Republicans
corroborated the Senator's account. on.wsj.com/2kVc7Rv
- A union representing about 21,000 wireless workers at AT&T
Inc. plans protests in various cities this weekend, as it
seeks to ramp up public pressure ahead of a contract expiration
on Saturday evening. on.wsj.com/2kVahQz
- President Donald Trump has suggested changes to a national
air-traffic control system he described as "totally out of
whack," taking on an issue that has foiled numerous previous
efforts at modernization. on.wsj.com/2kV9bo5
- Volkswagen AG's former chairman has told
prosecutors that senior executives and directors were aware of
the company's emissions cheating months before it was disclosed
by U.S. authorities, raising questions about the car maker's
official narrative of the scandal. on.wsj.com/2kVfiIN
- Kenya's high court threw out a government plan to shut
down the world's biggest refugee camp, halting the repatriation
of hundreds of thousands of Somalis to the war-ravaged nation
and relieving pressure on refugee facilities caused by Trump's
travel ban. on.wsj.com/2kVb8Rh
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)