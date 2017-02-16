Feb 16 The following are the top stories in the
- Snap Inc set a valuation for itself between $19.5
billion and $22.2 billion. The valuation range is near the low
end of the $20 billion to $25 billion range Snapchat's parent
company had earlier targeted. on.wsj.com/2lNFhTi
- Digital music company Spotify USA is expanding and
relocating its Manhattan office from Chelsea to the World Trade
Center, expecting to add 1,000 jobs. Spotify will set up its
U.S. headquarters in about 400,000 square feet of space in 4
World Trade Center. on.wsj.com/2lNL6A6
- In a legal case involving one of the most important new
gene-editing tools, U.S. patent authorities said patents issued
to the Broad Institute giving it the rights to use the
technology to edit genes in humans can stand. The ruling is the
first outcome in a legal battle pitting the Broad Institute
against the University of California, Berkeley; the University
of Vienna and the scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier over a
technology scientists hope will allow for the altering of genes
to treat medical conditions such as hemophilia and cystic
fibrosis. on.wsj.com/2lNyqtg
- Restaurants, bakeries and other businesses in the United
States will close Thursday as thousands of foreign-born workers
participate in a one-day strike to protest President Donald
Trump's immigration policies. Dubbed a "Day Without Immigrants,"
the nationwide effort orchestrated by immigrant-advocacy groups
calls on foreign-born workers to stay home, avoid shopping and
shutter their businesses to demonstrate their impact on the
economy. on.wsj.com/2lNJmHj
- The Commerce Department on Wednesday reported
stronger-than-expected growth in retail sales in January, and
the Fed reported factory output increased last month. The Labor
Department said a closely watched gauge of U.S. inflation rose
to its highest annual level in nearly five years, the latest
sign that years of sluggish price growth could be coming to an
end. on.wsj.com/2lNIxyk
