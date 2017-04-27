BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- A new report by United Continental Holdings Inc has concluded that a litany of failures in customer service, training and technology contributed to the forcible removal of a paying passenger earlier this month. on.wsj.com/2qabENW
- The Trump administration said it was no longer considering pulling out of the North American Free Trade Agreement, following a day of intense lobbying from business leaders and lawmakers who rallied to quash internal White House discussion of the prospect. on.wsj.com/2q9ZHYC
- Barnes & Noble Inc named Demos Parneros as its new chief executive, making him the fifth leader in four years to be tasked with turning around the bookseller's fortunes. on.wsj.com/2qalPC2
- House Republicans are moving closer to agreement on a healthcare overhaul but now face the task of persuading centrists in the party to agree to provisions that could raise costs for many people with pre-existing conditions. on.wsj.com/2qa5Owd
- United Airlines chief executive Oscar Munoz told four members of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation in a letter it released late Wednesday how it historically handled overbooked flights. The committee is probing the incident and sent questions to United and Chicago's Aviation Department. on.wsj.com/2qadsXi (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.