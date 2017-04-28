April 28 The following are the top stories in
- Starbucks Corp missed sales expectations again in
its home market and globally in its fiscal second quarter, with
sales up 3 percent in both regions. on.wsj.com/2oRzt9s
- Google parent Alphabet Inc on Thursday posted a
sharp increase in first-quarter revenue, continuing a trend of
rapid growth seemingly unscathed by boycotts from some of its
major advertisers. on.wsj.com/2oRjTL6
- Activist investor Third Point LLC is pressuring Honeywell
International Inc to spin off its aerospace division,
seeking to break off the conglomerate's biggest business just a
few weeks after Honeywell switched leaders. on.wsj.com/2oRMyiR
- United Airlines has reached a settlement with
David Dao, the Kentucky physician forcibly pulled off an April 9
flight from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, in the
latest step by the carrier to put the crisis behind it. on.wsj.com/2oCGDlH
- Amazon.com Inc posted a 41 percent rise in
first-quarter profit, even as the company is spending heavily on
everything from international expansion to video content. on.wsj.com/2oCM2JF
