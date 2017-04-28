April 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Starbucks Corp missed sales expectations again in its home market and globally in its fiscal second quarter, with sales up 3 percent in both regions. on.wsj.com/2oRzt9s

- Google parent Alphabet Inc on Thursday posted a sharp increase in first-quarter revenue, continuing a trend of rapid growth seemingly unscathed by boycotts from some of its major advertisers. on.wsj.com/2oRjTL6

- Activist investor Third Point LLC is pressuring Honeywell International Inc to spin off its aerospace division, seeking to break off the conglomerate's biggest business just a few weeks after Honeywell switched leaders. on.wsj.com/2oRMyiR

- United Airlines has reached a settlement with David Dao, the Kentucky physician forcibly pulled off an April 9 flight from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, in the latest step by the carrier to put the crisis behind it. on.wsj.com/2oCGDlH

- Amazon.com Inc posted a 41 percent rise in first-quarter profit, even as the company is spending heavily on everything from international expansion to video content. on.wsj.com/2oCM2JF (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)