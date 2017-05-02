May 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The sexual harassment scandal that has engulfed Fox News for nearly a year claimed another casualty with the resignation of Bill Shine, the network's co-president and one of its longest-serving executives. on.wsj.com/2oS5mTv

- Theranos Inc settled a lawsuit alleging the company and its founder, Elizabeth Holmes, defrauded a San Francisco hedge fund into making a $96.1 million investment through "a series of lies," the company said Monday. on.wsj.com/2oS1d1Q

- Home-sharing sites Airbnb Inc and Expedia Inc's HomeAway have reached a settlement with San Francisco that makes it easier for rental hosts to register with the city and helps the companies avoid costly fines. on.wsj.com/2oSisA3

- IAC plans to buy Angie's List Inc combining the consumer-review site with IAC/InterActiveCorp's HomeAdvisor and forming a new, publicly traded company for a deak valued at more than $500 million. on.wsj.com/2oSqHvY

- Drug company Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it has made $220 million in unscheduled debt payments, its latest effort to chip away at the multibillions of dollars its owes. on.wsj.com/2oSjfkv (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)