- Verizon Communications Inc will buy Straight Path
Communications Inc for more than $3 billion, after
beating rival AT&T Inc in an unusually intense bidding war
for the wireless-spectrum holder, according to people familiar
with the matter. on.wsj.com/2q5dw9M
- American International Group Inc plans to name
Brian Duperreault - a onetime lieutenant to former CEO Maurice
"Hank" Greenberg - as the firm's chief executive officer, with
an announcement expected as soon as Thursday, according to
people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2q5dcI1
- Whole Foods Market Inc is dramatically reshaping
its board in an effort to show it is open to change after an
activist investor last month publicly urged the organic-grocery
chain to explore a sale and speed up its turnaround efforts.
- Snap Inc, in its first quarterly report as a
public company, showed it struggled to maintain strong user
growth at its Snapchat vanishing-messaging app, sending shares
tumbling and sparking worries about its ability to challenge
social-media titan Facebook Inc
- Bombardier Inc, which ranks as one of Canada's
largest corporate recipients of government financial backing, is
facing a push to remove its executive chairman, Pierre Beaudoin,
a member of the founding family that controls the transportation
company through multiple-voting shares.
- Calpine Corp, which owns 80 power plants and has a
so-called enterprise value of more than $16 billion, is working
with investment bankers at Lazard to sound out possible buyers,
according to people familiar with the matter.
