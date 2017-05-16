May 16 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- A federal judge gave Alphabet's driverless-car
unit Waymo broad leeway to seek and examine evidence from Uber
in a three-month-old lawsuit that accuses the ride-hailing firm
of conspiring with a former Waymo executive to steal 14,000
files related to its autonomous-vehicle program. on.wsj.com/2qmy91n
- The owner of the Chicago Tribune, Tronc Inc, is
trying to buy its one-time biggest rival, the Sun-Times, months
after a deal with Gannett Co fell through. If no other
bidder comes forward, the deal could close as soon as June 1,
Tronc said. on.wsj.com/2qmD4j5
- Ford Motor aims to cut about 10 percent of its
global workforce amid Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields's
drive to boost profits and the auto maker's sliding stock price.
The job cuts are expected to be outlined as early as this week
and will largely target salaried employees. on.wsj.com/2qmnEve
- President Donald Trump shared sensitive intelligence
obtained from a close U.S. ally with Russia's foreign minister
and ambassador in a meeting last week, according to U.S.
officials. on.wsj.com/2qmAcTc
- Home sales in the first quarter hit their fastest pace in
a decade. Total existing-home sales climbed 1.4 percent in the
quarter to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.62 million,
the highest since the first quarter of 2007, according to the
National Association of Realtors. on.wsj.com/2qmAlGe
