- Huntsman Corp and Clariant AG are near an
agreement to merge in an all-stock deal that would create a
chemical manufacturer worth about $14 billion as companies in
the industry seek ways to cut costs and boost revenue.
- In an effort to make its bloated state-owned energy sector
more competitive, China said it would inject more private
investment into its oil and gas enterprises and consider cutting
the industry's vast workforces. on.wsj.com/2rrJ3EA
- The 11 countries left in the Trans-Pacific Partnership
trade agreement have backed a proposal to continue with the
pact, despite U.S. President Donald Trump pulling out of it in
January, New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay said on Sunday.
on.wsj.com/2q10KuA
- Allegations by executives at meat processor JBS SA
that they paid bribes to the president and his two
predecessors mark an escalation of the clash between Brazil's
political establishment and its business magnates, putting the
company and the government at further risk.
- U.S. President Donald Trump is limited in his ability to
cooperate with Moscow because of investigations of possible
connections between Russia and his 2016 campaign, a top adviser
said.
- Oil producers are enthusiastic about extending crude
output cuts by nine months, Saudi energy minister Khalid
al-Falih said on Sunday, the latest positive sign for efforts to
trim a supply glut and prop up prices days before an OPEC
gathering in Vienna.
