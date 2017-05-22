May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Huntsman Corp and Clariant AG are near an agreement to merge in an all-stock deal that would create a chemical manufacturer worth about $14 billion as companies in the industry seek ways to cut costs and boost revenue. on.wsj.com/2qLLJKn

- In an effort to make its bloated state-owned energy sector more competitive, China said it would inject more private investment into its oil and gas enterprises and consider cutting the industry's vast workforces. on.wsj.com/2rrJ3EA

- The 11 countries left in the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement have backed a proposal to continue with the pact, despite U.S. President Donald Trump pulling out of it in January, New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay said on Sunday. on.wsj.com/2q10KuA

- Allegations by executives at meat processor JBS SA that they paid bribes to the president and his two predecessors mark an escalation of the clash between Brazil's political establishment and its business magnates, putting the company and the government at further risk. on.wsj.com/2rIHAGp

- U.S. President Donald Trump is limited in his ability to cooperate with Moscow because of investigations of possible connections between Russia and his 2016 campaign, a top adviser said. on.wsj.com/2qG01xD

- Oil producers are enthusiastic about extending crude output cuts by nine months, Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday, the latest positive sign for efforts to trim a supply glut and prop up prices days before an OPEC gathering in Vienna. on.wsj.com/2qa5Tvt

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)