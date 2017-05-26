BRIEF-Digirad closes credit facility with Comerica Bank
* Digirad corporation announces closing of credit facility with comerica bank
May 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- China vowed to further build up military capabilities after a U.S. Navy destroyer sailed near a Chinese-built artificial island in the South China Sea, the first such patrol under U.S. President Donald Trump. on.wsj.com/2s1rdF3
- Moody's Investors Service is facing a backlash in China against its decision to cut the country's credit rating, a move that has come just as foreign ratings firms are set to receive greater access than ever to China's economy. on.wsj.com/2rWiBQT
- United Parcel Service Inc is teaming up with Chinese express delivery firm SF Holdings, in a bid to tap surging demand for deliveries from China to the U.S. on.wsj.com/2qlywqN
- General Motors was accused in a lawsuit by owners of diesel-powered trucks of using illegal emissions software that allowed the vehicles to bypass government emissions tests and pollute far beyond legal limits on the road. on.wsj.com/2qpNtr3
- Wells Fargo & Co is sweetening its signing bonuses for veteran brokers, a move to capitalize on Morgan Stanley's and Bank of America's retreat from the industry's costly recruiting practice known as "prisoner exchange." on.wsj.com/2rnhWe4
- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Thursday renewed an agreement with 10 other crude-oil producers to withhold output through March 2018, striking a deal of last resort among countries reeling economically and politically from low prices. on.wsj.com/2qTNve0
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
June 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a new oral blood-thinner made by Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc to prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolisms in acutely ill patients who are not undergoing surgery.