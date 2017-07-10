PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 10

July 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Donald Trump's eldest son arranged a June 2016 meeting between top campaign aides and a Russian lawyer who has been linked to the Kremlin after being told she "might have information helpful to the campaign." on.wsj.com/2sUSf61

- Singapore's sovereign-wealth fund, GIC Pte Ltd, has reduced its exposure to riskier assets against a backdrop of global economic imbalances and policy risks, including concern over whether President Donald Trump will follow through with promised economic overhauls. on.wsj.com/2sVA6ER

- Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi congratulated Iraqi military forces during a visit here following nearly nine months of battle to oust Islamic State, meeting with commanders and greeting residents, with the extremists confined to a tiny patch of territory. on.wsj.com/2sVl9CM

- Cosco Shipping Holdings Co, China's biggest shipping company, agreed to buy smaller rival Orient Overseas International Ltd for $6.3 billion, establishing an Asian container giant at the same time that the industry struggles to emerge from a multiyear down cycle. on.wsj.com/2sUT0Mp

- Tesla Inc's sales in Hong Kong came to a standstill after authorities slashed a tax break for electric vehicles on April 1, demonstrating how sensitive the company's performance can be to government incentive programs. on.wsj.com/2sVAgMz

- Dalian Wanda Group Co will sell hotels and cultural and tourism projects to Chinese developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd for $9.3 billion, the two companies said Monday. on.wsj.com/2tEoHqi