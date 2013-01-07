Financial Times
Headlines
'MASSIVE SOFTENING' OF BASEL BANK RULES
SONY REJOINS BMG FOR PARLOPHONE BID
TERRA FIRMA EYES BIG PICTURE IN PLANS TO SELL ODEON CHAINMORRISON LOSES MANAGER BEFORE SALES UPDATE
AXA SEEKS 1 BLN STG FOR LONG-LEASE UK FUND
COMPANIES PAY HEED TO INVESTOR PROTESTS OVER EXECUTIVE SALARIES
Overview
Regulators have announced that the first-ever global liquidity
standards will be less tough than expected and will not be fully
enforced until 2019, four years later than expected.
BMG, a joint venture between Bertelsmann and KKR
, has teamed up with Sony to bid for Parlophone
from Vivendi's Universal Music Group.
Private equity group Terra Firma is looking to sell
assets this year that may include European cinema chain Odeon &
UCI Group.
Wm Morrison's company secretary Greg McMahon is leaving
the supermarket chain, people familiar with the situation said,
marking the sixth senior management change at the company over
the past year.
AXA Real Estate, the property arm of the French
insurer, is raising 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) from
investors to buy buildings in the UK with long leases.
Britain's biggest firms are set to rein back executive pay as
shareholders ramp up their campaign to keep pay and bonuses
under control.