Jan 30
WIDER EURO 'TOBIN TAX' WILL NET 35 BILLION EUROS - The
biggest euro zone economies could raise up to 35 billion euros
with a Tobin Tax according to European Commission proposals; a
clampdown on avoidance is seen as a "last resort" ()
INDIA SEES END TO VODAFONE TAX DISPUTE - India's finance
minister says he hopes the 2.6 billion dollar tax dispute with
Vodafone will be resolved within the month, with talks
planned this week.()
SWISS BANKS LOSE OLD TASTE FOR GOLD - UBS and
Credit Suisse raised their fees for holding gold by in
the region of 20 percent according to unnamed sources and
traders. ()
BP WARNED OFF OILFIELD PLANS IN NORTHERN IRAQ - A
senior official in Iraqi Kurdistan said the company's plans to
revive an oilfield in the disputed territory could put the firm
at the "frontline" of conflict between Iraq and the Kurds ()
RBS TO WIND DOWN M&A AS SALE CALLED OFF - RBS will
wind down its mergers and acquisitions business after failing to
secure a buyer. Most of its 40 or so M&A bankers were made
redundant at the end of last year, two people close to the
situation told the newspaper.()
BRUSSELS SOFTENS LINE ON BANK RINGFENCES - Michel Barnier,
the EU's commissioner in charge of regulatory reform, said any
rules on the structure of European banks would have to "preserve
their diversity" , a retreat from plans to force banks to build
barriers around securities trading operations.()
MCCLENDON TO QUIT AS CHESAPEAKE CHIEF - The chief executive
of Chesapeake Energy, Aubrey McClendon will leave the
company in April, citing "philosophical differences" with the
board. ()
CHINA ANGER AT EU TELECOMS DEMANDS - Europe's top trade
official is demanding a bigger share of the Chinese market in
telecoms network equipment. ()
YOUTUBE TO SWITCH ON PAID-FOR VIDEO - The video-sharing
website plans owned by Google plans to sell
subscriptions that could see users charged to access some
content, according to unnamed sources.()