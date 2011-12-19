Financial Times

INTERVIEW - MARIO DRAGHI: TASKED TO SAVE THE EURO

The new head of the ECB weighs his words and draws on Italy's prior experience of crises to illuminate how he will confront the eurozone's troubles.

TRAFIGURA PROFITS SOAR ABOVE $1 BILLION

Trafigura, one of the world's largest commodities traders, has reported its best year ever, with profits surging above the $1 billion mark due to "prolonged volatility" in commodities markets hit by the Arab spring and the Japanese earthquake.

EUROZONE READY TO CONTRIBUTE 150 BILLION EUROS TO IMF

Euro zone finance ministers are expected to finalise a 150 billion euro contribution to the IMF, but the UK's reluctance to join the effort is dimming chances of reaching the 200 billion euro target set earlier this month.

FUNDING SHORTFALL PUTS AIRCRAFT ORDERS AT RISK

European airlines are braced for losses in 2012 due to the prospect of renewed recession in their home countries, as well as the increasing difficulty and cost of obtaining finance to buy new aircraft.

FACEBOOK SET FOR SUIT OVER PUBLICITY

Facebook's practice of showing people that their friends "like" specific products could run foul of a California law that gives both celebrities and ordinary citizens the right to control how their names and pictures are used for commercial endorsements.

CAR INDUSTRY GROWS TO RECORD SIZE IN 2011

The car industry grew to a record size in 2011, despite weathering a year that began with Japan's earthquake and ended with a gathering sovereign debt crisis in the eurozone.

CHINESE 'HOOPS' HOLD BACK FOREIGN BANKS

Rules that thwart foreign participation in the financial sector, a meddling securities regulator and a rash of listings by small, risky companies have conspired to keep almost every foreign bank in China on the sidelines.

UNITED BISCUITS SPLIT PLANNED

The private equity owners of United Biscuits are planning to split the UK's biggest snack food group in two and run a staggered 2 billion pound sale of the divisions, according to bankers.

BLACKS LEISURE HEADS FOR PRE-PACK DEAL

Hopes of a formal takeover bid for Blacks Leisure are fading as rival retailers and buy-out firms see a pre-pack administration as the only viable solution for the indebted group.