BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 Press Ganey Holdings Inc, a provider of patient satisfaction surveys to healthcare firms, said on Tuesday it had agreed to be acquired by private equity group EQT in a deal valued at about $2.35 billion.
EQT will pay $40.50 in cash per Press Ganey share, a premium of 0.42 percent to Press Ganey's Monday close of $40.33. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget