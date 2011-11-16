DUBLIN Nov 16 These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Prime Minister Enda Kenny will make the case for greater flexibility in Ireland's EU/IMF reform programme when he meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin today. He aims to "sensitise" her to the need to keep the Irish public on side.

- British utility Centrica is understood to be interested in moving into the Irish market and may be prepared to bid for a stake in state-owned Bord Gais should it become available.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Labour Party MEP Nessa Childers has written to party officials complaining about the threats she claims were made to her over criticism of the nomination of department of finance chief Kevin Cardiff to a top EU post

-The government's plans to interfere with upward-only rent review clauses are unlikely to be struck down for constitutional reasons, the country's leading authority on constitutional law concluded

- Only 12 people with connections to the Irish Republic have made it into the latest UK property rich list, down from 30 in 2009

- An examiner has been appointed to the companies operating the Cork-Swansea ferry service

- Northern Ireland's Finance Minister Sammy Wilson said there may be "certain advantages" for the Republic of Ireland to leave the euro

