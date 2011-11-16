DUBLIN Nov 16 These are some of the
THE IRISH TIMES
- Prime Minister Enda Kenny will make the case for greater
flexibility in Ireland's EU/IMF reform programme when he meets
German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin today. He aims to
"sensitise" her to the need to keep the Irish public on side.
- British utility Centrica is understood to be
interested in moving into the Irish market and may be prepared
to bid for a stake in state-owned Bord Gais should it become
available.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Labour Party MEP Nessa Childers has written to party
officials complaining about the threats she claims were made to
her over criticism of the nomination of department of finance
chief Kevin Cardiff to a top EU post
-The government's plans to interfere with upward-only rent
review clauses are unlikely to be struck down for constitutional
reasons, the country's leading authority on constitutional law
concluded
- Only 12 people with connections to the Irish Republic have
made it into the latest UK property rich list, down from 30 in
2009
- An examiner has been appointed to the companies operating
the Cork-Swansea ferry service
- Northern Ireland's Finance Minister Sammy Wilson said
there may be "certain advantages" for the Republic of Ireland to
leave the euro
