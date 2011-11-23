These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Minister for Justice Alan Shatter is to publish official guidelines next month to assist parents who plan to have children via surrogate mothers abroad in a move aimed at preventing babies ending up in "legal limbo".

- RTE's flagship investigative journalism series has been suspended for the rest of the year after the station's boss admitted its journalists had made "one of the gravest editorial mistakes ever made" in the national broadcaster.

- The government faces years of intrusive European scrutiny of its economic policy after the completion of the EU-IMF bailout programme at the end of 2013.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- A 50 euros tax on medical cards, a 1.50 euros increase in prescription charges and widespread nursing home closures are now among swingeing budget measures being considered by the cabinet.

- A Fine Gael politician resigned as town mayor last night after making controversial comments about "black African constituents" but he remains in the party.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Resignations in RTE are not being ruled out after the government announced an investigation into the defamation of Father Kevin Reynolds by the national broadcaster.

- Major insurer Aviva is to close all of its Irish branches by June next year - a move which will cost over 1,200 jobs and leave just a handful of officials, one executive and a single call centre.

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .