THE IRISH TIMES

- A series of measures to stimulate the commercial property market and support exporters and multinational employers were announced yesterday in Budget 2012 by Minister for Finance Michael Noonan as a counterbalance to the 1.6 billion euros in extra taxes that the exchequer will seek to raise next year.

- Brussels is working on a plan to avoid a referendum, in Ireland or elsewhere, by adopting a special procedure to meet German demands for changes to the Lisbon Treaty.

- Plans to ban children from using sunbeds look set to go ahead after a decision by the government yesterday.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Finance Minister Michael Noonan is gambling his budget deal of upto 5,000 euros a year in mortgage interest relief will tempt thousands of first-time buyer couples to kickstart the property market.

- A doctor was paid on the double by the HSE while under investigation over "serious" allegations.

- Bank of Ireland will come under fresh pressure to reduce its mortgage interest rates if the European Central Bank opts for a cut tomorrow.

IRISH EXAMINER

- A bitter backlash against "savage" budget cuts to disabled people rocked both coalition parties last night.

- Prowling for sex with prostitutes ended in "remorse and significant embarrassment" for 21 men caught by female detectives in a Garda operation.

