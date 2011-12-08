These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The government will formally acknowledge its climb down on planned cuts to disability allowances on Thursday when the minister for social protection will call for the suspension of the controversial measure

- Staff at the EBS have been told they will not receive an annual Christmas bonus of up to 5,000 euros ($6,700)per person as the government's bailout deal with Allied Irish Banks, the building society's new owner, prohibits bonus payments.

- Bank of Scotland Ireland is considering appointing a receiver to Shelbourne Development, the property group behind the stalled Chicago Spire scheme.

- The government should introduce long-term incentive pay based on private-sector models to reward NAMA staff, a secret report says

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Joan Burton, who was forced into an embarrassing climb down on disability payments on Wednesday, personally secured the largest salary above the government's pay cap for a spin doctor

- Bank of Ireland investor Kennedy Wilson and its partners are planning to continue this year's $3.5 billion investment in Irish assets by buying finance, real estate and "operating businesses"

- NAMA has been told to become more entrepreneurial by investing more time and extra funds in the 30 billion euros of property assets it controls

- Irish SMEs are the second most likely businesses in Europe to have their bank loan applications rejected, according to a new survey by the European Central Bank and European Commission

IRISH EXAMINER

- Bank of Ireland has pledged a further 1.5 billion euros in loan facilities for first time buyers

- Lower-ranked staff at EBS are preparing to strike through Christmas week after being told they will not receive their traditional extra month's salary with their December pay check.

- Irish singer Sinead O'Connor hopes it will be fourth time lucky as she prepares to get married again on Thurdsay, her 45th birthday

