THE IRISH TIMES

- A 50-year old man has pleaded guilty to a litany of charges of rape and abuse of four of his daughters over an 18-year period.

- The government's overseas aid division Irish Aid is finalising an audit into how aid agency GOAL has spent 14 million euros in state funding.

- A sworn statutory inquiry should be set up to investigate sex abuse complaints and concerns about former archbishop of Dublin John Charles McQuaid, the One in Four group has said.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Mortgage interest rates are on course to hit a historic low next month as part of Europe's frantic battle to save the euro.

- Ryanair is raising its checked-in baggage charges by 25 percent and increasing its charge for re-issuing board cards by 50 percent to 60 euros.

- Some 120 cases before the criminal courts were adjourned yesterday after lawyers staged a walkout in protest over planned cuts to the criminal legal aid bill.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Hundreds of "working poor" families face cuts of 120 euros to their weekly income under a measure buried in the small print of budget legislation.

- Householders will have a legal right to use force up to and including killing an intruder in defence of homes and families, as long as they can prove they honestly believed their actions were "reasonable".

- A leading expert has called for targeted research into "unexplained" cancer spikes in specific parts of the country which do not appear t be linked to lifestyle or family history.

