These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff has said a restructuring of Ireland's bank debt is probable

- Electronics and communications giant Cisco is planning to expand its Irish operations

- Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, formerly Anglo Irish Bank, chose not to sell almost a tenth of the Anglo U.S. loan book over fears that customers would sue the bank if it proceeded to sell the loans

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Government coalition partners Fine Gael and Labour were last night on a collision course over a 1,000 euro ($1,300) per year pay increases for public sector workers -- with ministers split on whether to scrap them entirely

- Transport Minister Leo Varadkar says he's not a fan of referendums since he doesn't think they are "very democratic"

IRISH EXAMINER

- Northern Ireland should hold a referendum on joining the Republic as early as 2016, Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness has said.

- Cash available for discretionary spending by households with mortgages will increase by 6.5 percent this year, as a result of ECB interest rate cuts, according to the Irish Business and Employers Confederation

