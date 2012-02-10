These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Three firms backed by Ireland's foreign-investment agency,
including U.S. technology firm HP and Abbott
Pharmaceutical, have announced 485 new jobs in Ireland.
- The National Asset Management Agency's negative equity
protection plan for residential properties is now expected to be
ready by April. It had been expected by next month.
- Some local authorities are in serious financial difficulty
and struggling to collect enough income from rates to pay for
vital services such as roads, water and housing, according to
local government auditors.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- The chief executive of Abu Dhabi airplane Etihad, James
Hogan, is "ready to sit down" with the government if it formally
puts its Aer Lingus stake up for sale.
- The Irish authorities last night insisted that banking
stress tests would go ahead in November even though the
Europe-wide review that they were timed to run alongside has
been postponed until 2013.
- National Irish Bank Chief Andrew Healy admitted that his
bank was likely to write off some mortgage debt as a result of
the government's new insolvency rules, but he insisted it would
not trigger massive losses or widespread debt forgiveness
