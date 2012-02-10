These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Three firms backed by Ireland's foreign-investment agency, including U.S. technology firm HP and Abbott Pharmaceutical, have announced 485 new jobs in Ireland.

- The National Asset Management Agency's negative equity protection plan for residential properties is now expected to be ready by April. It had been expected by next month.

- Some local authorities are in serious financial difficulty and struggling to collect enough income from rates to pay for vital services such as roads, water and housing, according to local government auditors.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The chief executive of Abu Dhabi airplane Etihad, James Hogan, is "ready to sit down" with the government if it formally puts its Aer Lingus stake up for sale.

- The Irish authorities last night insisted that banking stress tests would go ahead in November even though the Europe-wide review that they were timed to run alongside has been postponed until 2013.

- National Irish Bank Chief Andrew Healy admitted that his bank was likely to write off some mortgage debt as a result of the government's new insolvency rules, but he insisted it would not trigger massive losses or widespread debt forgiveness

