These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Contempt of court proceedings have been initiated against
the bankrupt businessman Sean Quinn, his son and his nephew by
the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation.
- Shell and its partners in the Corrib natural gas
field plan to spend 800 million euros and support 700 jobs
completing the development between now and 2014.
- Vodafone Ireland has agreed to pay a 400,000 euro
($528,700) penalty under a settlement of court proceedings
brought against it by the communications regulator related to
roaming charges.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Irish Life and Permanent has suspended the sale of
its 6.8 billion pound ($10.7 billion) UK loan book and axed
plans to offload its 500 million euro subprime mortgage book,
sources said.
- Swiss insurance giant Zurich has ruled out
asking the European authorities to investigate state-owned Irish
Life's recent success in winning a major contract from
state-owned AIB.
- Thousands of householders are ditching their TV
subscriptions and moving to free services that can save them
hundreds of euros each year.
IRISH EXAMINER
- The government has unveiled measures to help create
100,000 jobs by 2016, including a "finder's fee" for individuals
who steer new positions in Ireland's direction.
- A legal firm representing patients fitted with faulty hip
implants is to sue either the manufacturers or their parent
company as part of a group action.
