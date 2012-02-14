These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Contempt of court proceedings have been initiated against the bankrupt businessman Sean Quinn, his son and his nephew by the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation.

- Shell and its partners in the Corrib natural gas field plan to spend 800 million euros and support 700 jobs completing the development between now and 2014.

- Vodafone Ireland has agreed to pay a 400,000 euro ($528,700) penalty under a settlement of court proceedings brought against it by the communications regulator related to roaming charges.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Irish Life and Permanent has suspended the sale of its 6.8 billion pound ($10.7 billion) UK loan book and axed plans to offload its 500 million euro subprime mortgage book, sources said.

- Swiss insurance giant Zurich has ruled out asking the European authorities to investigate state-owned Irish Life's recent success in winning a major contract from state-owned AIB.

- Thousands of householders are ditching their TV subscriptions and moving to free services that can save them hundreds of euros each year.

IRISH EXAMINER

- The government has unveiled measures to help create 100,000 jobs by 2016, including a "finder's fee" for individuals who steer new positions in Ireland's direction.

- A legal firm representing patients fitted with faulty hip implants is to sue either the manufacturers or their parent company as part of a group action.

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .