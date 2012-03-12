These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Aer Lingus senior management has held talks with
U.S. low cost carrier Jet Blue Airways about it taking
a stake in the Irish airline, according to informed sources
- The administrators of Quinn Insurance are poised to agree
the sale of the former Sean Quinn owned Crowne Plaza hotel in
Cambridge, England, for 38 million pounds
- The European Commission has criticised the government for
failing to fulfill obligations under European law in relation to
the reform of health insurer VHI following a ruling from the
European Court of Justice last year
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Half of all loan applications by small and medium
enterprises have been refused in the past three months, a survey
by business lobby group ISME claims
- The government will be informed of the potential sale
price for the Bord Gais Energy business by the end of the month
- Restaurants in the United Sates could soon be offering
grass-fed Irish beef after American authorities took a major
step towards allowing exports to resume
IRISH EXAMINER
- Communications Minister Pat Rabbitte is expected to come
under renewed pressure to hold a public inquiry into a
presidential election debate on state broadcaster RTE following
fresh allegations that losing candidate Sean Gallagher was
targeted by the broadcaster
