THE IRISH TIMES
- Troubled Irish property developer Treasury Holdings has
begun legal proceedings against the National Asset Management
Agency (NAMA). It is seeking substantial compensation and is
contesting the constitutionality of the legislation governing
its activities
- More than one-fifth of 8 billion euros in mortgages at the
former Bank of Scotland (Ireland) have soured or will not be
repaid in full, the owner of the troubled loan portfolio, UK
bank Lloyds has said.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- The government scrambled last night to limit the damage
caused by Finance Minister Michael Noonan's blunt claim that
next year's warning will be "dramatically" worse if there is a
No vote in the EU fiscal treaty referendum
- Cardinal Sean Brady last night insisted that he would not
resign after fresh claims about his role in the cover-up of
abuse by serial paedophile cleric Brendan Smyth
- A dissident republican group is believed to be responsible
for the milk church bomb found on an island in Dublin's Phoenix
Park
IRISH EXAMINER
- The newly crowned Miss Ireland, Marie Hughes, has been
stripped of her title after it emerged she was too old at 25.
