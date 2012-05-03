These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Turnover at the Irish Dairy Board, the main exporting arm of the Irish dairy industry, increased 5 percent to 2 billion euros last year as the sector continued to benefit from strong dairy markets

- Up to 30 percent of the population may only have access to basis levels of broadband by 2020 according to a report

- The government is to seek further scientific advice on the environmental impacts of hydraulic fracturing or "fracking" for natural gas from underground reserves before making any decision on exploration licences

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The strengthening of sterling is having an impact on exports, feeding into an unexpected return to growth to the United Kingdom of 19 percent in the first three months of the year.

- Households face higher charges to help prop up struggling councils now owed more than 680 million euros ($894 million)by businesses, property developers and households

- Retailers gave a broad welcome to new planning guidelines published by the department of the environment that lifted the cap on the size of supermarkets in Dublin to 4,000 square meters from 3,500.

IRISH EXAMINER

- After 139 days of round-the-clock sit-ins, the former employees of Vita Cortex have finally secured a severance deal with their former employer which will allow them to go home within a fortnight

- The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland is ignoring growing calls for his resignation following failure to contacts parents in 1975 after he was warned that five-children were being abused by a notorious paedophile priest.

