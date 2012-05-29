These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The 10 most expensive prescription drugs in Ireland's biggest pharmacy chain Boots Ireland are to fall in price by an average of 25 percent due to an overhaul of its pricing model that could spark a price war.

- Intel is seeking planning permission for a 162,000 square meter new plant in Ireland, confirming it as one of the sites for the production of its next generation of microprocessors. If built, the facility could create at least 1,000 jobs.

- Online retailer and cloud computing giant Amazon is to add 100 software and engineering jobs to its development centre in Dublin.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The country's stockbrokers, who manage billions of euro for wealthy clients, are being subjected to an unprecedented investigation by a senior financial watchdog following the collapse of Bloxham Stockbrokers

- Tests conducted by a British forensic scientist found no DNA from the two men accused of Michaela McAreavey's murder, either on her body or in her room, their trial in Mauritius heard on Monday

- A distant cousin of Barack Obama, who welcomed the U.S. President to his ancestral hometown of Moneygall has fallen victim to the recession and lost his job

