These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot
vouch for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- More than 14,000 current and former staff of eircom are
set to share a tax-free windfall of about 125 million euros
($155 million)following a decision by the board of the employee
share ownership trust to wind up
- A senior political figure who is also one of Ukraine's
richest businessmen has intervened in the ongoing battle for
control of a valuable shopping mall in Kiev formerly owned by
the family of Sean Quinn
- The National Asset Management Agency is set to be fully
repaid on loans outstanding on London's Battersea power station,
which is expected to be sold to a Malaysian-led consortium
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Banks are to offer a range of new deals to help struggling
homeowners pay their mortgages
- Sinn Fein's failed court case against the independent
referendum watchdog on Wednesday, which was described as a
"stunt," will cost the taxpayer up to 200,000 euros
- The chief executive of ferry operator Irish Continental
Group has said the number of British holidaymakers
planning to visit Ireland this summer "looks positive"
IRISH EXAMINER
- The Mauritius trial of two hotel workers accused of
murdering Michaela McAreavey descended into near farce as a
lawyer dramatically withdrew from the case and signaled his
intent to appear as a witness
- A teenage girl who became trapped under a sand dune on a
County Kerry beach has died
Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters
Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times.
For details of the product please call your local help desk
.