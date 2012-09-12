These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The gap between the state's future pension and social welfare liabilities and revenues to fund them to 2066 stands at 324 billion euros ($416 billion), according to an unpublished report commissioned by the government

- Teachers in Ireland are among the best paid in the world, according to a new international survey

- The number of tourists visiting Ireland rose 7.9 percent last year while Irish people took fewer trips abroad, official statistics show

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Lending to small businesses dropped more than half a billion euro in the second quarter of this year, according to the central bank

- Irish primary school pupils are losing out on vital lessons in science while schools devote twice as much time to religion, a new study shows

- Ryanair has issued nearly $600 million of debt by capitalising on low-interest bonds backed by a U.S. government bank to help fund aircraft purchases from Boeing

IRISH EXAMINER

- Health experts have issued a stark warning about a deadly form of ecstasy that has been linked to the deaths of two men in Ireland

