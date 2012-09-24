DUBLIN, Sept 24 These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams has rejected claims by former Irish Republican Army prisoner Dolours Price that he sanctioned the Old Bailey bombing in which one man died and more than 200 were injured

- Aer Lingus is in discussion with London's Heathrow Airport about moving from Terminal One to Terminal Two next year

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Further tax hikes in December's budget risks stifling recovery in the domestic economy, Chartered Accountants Ireland has warned

- Transport Minister Leo Varadkar last night said that Health Minister James Reilly's controversial list of primary care centres, with two in his own constituency, looks like "stroke" politics

IRISH EXAMINER

- A Canadian recruitment company has set up its Irish and UK headquarters in Dublin as it searches for 1,000 people to work in Canada

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .