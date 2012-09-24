DUBLIN, Sept 24 These are some of the leading
stories in Ireland's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams has rejected claims by
former Irish Republican Army prisoner Dolours Price that he
sanctioned the Old Bailey bombing in which one man died and more
than 200 were injured
- Aer Lingus is in discussion with London's
Heathrow Airport about moving from Terminal One to Terminal Two
next year
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Further tax hikes in December's budget risks stifling
recovery in the domestic economy, Chartered Accountants Ireland
has warned
- Transport Minister Leo Varadkar last night said that
Health Minister James Reilly's controversial list of primary
care centres, with two in his own constituency, looks like
"stroke" politics
IRISH EXAMINER
- A Canadian recruitment company has set up its Irish and UK
headquarters in Dublin as it searches for 1,000 people to work
in Canada
