THE IRISH TIMES
- The government's campaign for debt relief was dealt a
fresh blow on Tuesday as Germany, Finland and the Netherlands
said national bodies should remain liable for most bank losses
- Aer Lingus has warned it will sue trade union
SIPTU and its officers, officials and members for at least 2
million euros ($2.6 million)a day in potential losses if planned
industrial action goes ahead from next week
- One of the country's most senior civil servants has said
that it does not make financial sense to allow people to access
their pension nest eggs early to allow them to reduce heavy
mortgage debts
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Dublin Airport authority is taking legal action to halt
union stoppages which could crippled the country's three main
airports
- Huge numbers of people who pay into a pension would stop
funding it if the government further tampers with the tax
relieves, according to a new survey
