THE IRISH TIMES

- Only one in eight people currently in receipt of unemployment benefit is better off staying on welfare than moving to paid employment, according to new research by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI)

- U.S. marketing software firm HubSpot is to created 150 jobs with the opening of its European headquarters in Dublin

- The Labour Relations Commission on Wednesday night called on trade union SIPTU, Aer Lingus and the Dublin Airport Authority to consider talks to prevent industrial action at the state's main airports

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Finance Minister Michael Noonan is looking at plans to scrap the controversial bank guarantee and officials are now looking closely at ending the scheme much more quickly than previously thought

- Junior coalition partner Labour was plunged into crisis last night after junior minister Roisin Shortall resigned from her position

- The biggest monthly property price rise in five years has sparked hopes of a recovery in the housing market

IRISH EXAMINER

- Environment Minister Phil Hogan has been accused of pandering to prejudice after telling constituents a traveller family would not be housed in their area

