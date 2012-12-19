These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The four Catholic Archbishops last night called for members of parliament to be given a free vote on the government's proposed legislation on abortion which will be introduced next year.

- The children and other family members of jailed businessman Sean Quinn have been ordered to pay the legal costs of an application for their cross-examination at the Commercial Court next month concerning their bank accounts and assets.

- Overcrowding in hospital emergency departments hit a seven-month high yesterday when 340 patients were on trolleys around the country.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The government has ruled out selling its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus to Ryanair

- A former Provisional IRA sympathiser and his girlfriend have been arrested by police in connection with the cross-border investigation into the murder of prison officer David Black.

- Parents will be entitled to take an extra four weeks off work to care for their children when rules governing parental leave are amended next year.

IRISH EXAMINER

- The mother of two sisters who died by suicide is to sue school authorities for damages

- Hardcore anti-abortion groups are to launch sustained campaigns against individual politicians after the cabinet made a historic decision to give women limited termination rights

