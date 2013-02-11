These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- There is strong public support for the government's plan to legislate on abortion, according to a new poll, which also shows a substantial majority of voters back much wider access to abortion that being proposed by the government

- Politicians have repeatedly claimed that falling grocery prices have helped offset higher taxes and falling wages, but a new survey suggests the opposite has happened

- Financial benefits resulting from the agreement on bank debt does not necessarily equate to an alleviation of austerity, the secretary general of the Department of Finance has suggested

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The biggest university in the country is hiring a debt collection agency to pursue students over outstanding fees

- The oft-delayed sale of Irish Life is now expected within a fortnight -- for around 400 million euros less than originally planned

- Staff at a Tesco warehouse have to wear digital arm-band devices that constantly monitor their performance

IRISH EXAMINER

- Any likely parliamentary inquiry into the banking crisis will not have the power to investigate past governments where the reputation of the former office holders could be directly adversely affected, according to a confidential briefing for deputies

