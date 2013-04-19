These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Mortgage debt forgiveness will have to be a central plank
of the banks' approach to dealing with borrowers with
unsustainable levels of debt, Minister for Justice Alan Shatter
said on Thursday
- Local authorities are preparing to hand over a database to
the Revenue Commissioners that will help identify almost 400,000
households who have yet to pay the household charge
- Aer Lingus and Ryanair have been earning
profits of up to 50 percent on what they present to customers as
taxes and charges on some fares, Dublin Airport Authority told
competition regulators during their inquiry into the proposed
merger of the two airlines
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- The government is examining whether the Croke Park II deal
was voted down by women with children because of its adverse
impact on childcare
- The government is going to use the new property tax
database to ensure that every family in the country pays the new
broadcasting charge
- Rhinoceros horns stolen from the National Museum worth
500,000 euros were not insured
IRISH EXAMINER
- The average family will be left with 1,760 euros a month
to live on under new rules outlining what should be considered
reasonable living expenses for people in mortgage distress
