These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Minister for Finance Michael Noonan will bring a proposal to cabinet shortly to develop a stringent new economic plan to replace the troika bailout programme

- The government is planning to write to a U.S. Senate committee in Washington disputing the claim made last week that Ireland is a tax haven

- Minister for Justice Alan Shatter has received the firm endorsement of senior Labour Party figures ahead of a parliamentary debate on a motion of no confidence in his position on Tuesday

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The government will resist pressure to amend tax laws to close a notorious loophole used by big companies to legally avoid billions of euro in corporation tax

- British regulators are set to force Ryanair to sell off half of its stake in Aer Lingus, effectively ending its chances of buying the former national carrier

- Allied Irish Banks is on course to have begun restructuring about half of its mortgages in arrears by the end of this year, according to the bank

IRISH EXAMINER

- A number of Fine Gael backbenchers are urging health minister James Reilly to examine legal advice which says that allowing abortion in cases of fatal foetal abnormalities would be compatible with the constitution

- A police report into allegations about the systematic termination of traffic penalty points failed to highlight several serious issues that point to a more widespread culture

